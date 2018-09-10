Jot Talks Completed Its First Program In Nepal

Co-founded by Shobhit Banga & Supriya Paul in 2015 in India with the single mission of raising the aspirations of global youth and unlocking human potential through people’s stories, Josh Talks completed its first program in Nepal.

Organized in collaboration with Face book, on the 8th September 2018 at Southwestern College, the Nepal edition marked the beginning of the Josh Talks international community.

Aimed to bring together business pioneers and upcoming professionals to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youth and future change makers, more than two hundred attended The #BoostYour Business conference in Nepal.

The conference wants to curb the problem of job deficiency by flourishing and indulging in conversations with budding entrepreneurs. The day-long program expanded across genres and brought forth inspiring narratives by entrepreneurs and change makers.

“The idea behind Josh Talks is to bring inspiring stories and raise aspiration of the modern youth today. The idea is to bring Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Creators & Doers under one roof and use their stories as a tool to get others thinking. Josh Talks Nepal is going to be all this and more. Josh Talks simply shows you the value of human potential,” said, co-Founder Shobhit Banga , commenting on Josh Talks debut in Nepal with the Kathmandu edition

Speaking about the first international edition of Josh Talks, Co-Founder Supriya Paul said, “our goal with Josh Talks is to expose people to new ideas, new stories & new opportunities using the power of stories. Josh Talks Nepal was a step in that direction to bring the community of Nepal together and show them what's really happening in the world today”

Ahmed Dulla, son of a restaurateur, chose to get into shoe designing. Shoe designing as a career had a social stigma associated with it. A pioneer in the shoe industry today, Ahmed shared about building his business-The Factory Team. How his passion changed social perception and the intricacies of his life experiences moved everyone.

Sixit Bhatta, the founder of Tootle, reflected on his entrepreneurial journey from an engineer and banker to creating one of the most promising start-ups in Asia. His vision of ‘what it takes to be an entrepreneur’ was inspirational and received a huge round of applause.

Shailee Basnet straddles a career in mountaineering and stand-up comedy. Her story of taking woman power to the Mount Everest and the life lessons that climbing the Mount Everest taught her, had everyone spellbound.

Saunak Bhatta, Executive Director at We Inspire Nepal (WIN), a leading motivational speaker, has guided many leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations. His encouraging words and guidance left the audience inspired.

Global Entrepreneur Shailendra Raj Giri’s merojob.com helps job seekers from various industries connect to the right organization. The entrepreneur emphasized the need for out of box thinking resonated with all among the audience.

Josh Talks goal is to expose people to new ideas, new stories & new opportunities using the power of stories. The stories at Josh Talks have so far inspired over 35 million people, both online and offline. In its 14th edition in Nepal Josh Talks was on the mission to inspire the youth of Nepal through the stories of Nepal’s heroes and show them what's really happening in and around the world today.

With this edition, Josh Talks Kathmandu 2018 left the audiences with several intriguing stories that were of major relevance to young entrepreneurs. We look forward to having them back next year.