Nepal-China Joint Energy Mechanism Meeting Fix For September 27

Minister Pun is also taking part in Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China.

Sept. 10, 2018, 3:20 p.m.

Nepal and China agree to hold the first meeting of Joint Energy Mechanism on September 27 and 28 in Kathmandu. According to a press release of Ministry, Chinese side has requested Nepal to send the agenda for the meeting.

Under the direction of Minister of Energy, Water Resources and irrigation Barsha Man Pun, Nepal summons the first meeting of Nepal China Joint Energy Mechanism.

Ministry of Energy has taken initiative to implement the agreement reached with China on energy. The date for the first meeting of Energy Committee has already fixed. During the visit of Prime Minister Oli to China, Nepal and China signed agreement on Energy Cooperation.

According to Press Coordinator of Ministry of Energy Roshan Khadka, a meeting headed by Minister Pun has already decided the agenda to be sent to China.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Pun and Chinese Energy Minister Nur Bekri signed the agreement to set up joint energy mechanism during the visit of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Under the agreement, both countries agreed to establish joint mechanism looking at the energy sector. Nepal has already constituted seven members mechanism under the chairmanship of Energy secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyaya.

The members of mechanism include joint secretary of energy division, Legal Division, joint secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General of Department of Electricity Development, Managing Director NEA and Senior Divisional Engineer Baburam Adhikary as member secretary.

During the meeting, both the delegation will discuss the issues like Nepal China Cross Border Transmission Line, Greed Connection and to identify the projects to construct jointly by the two countries. During the meeting, both the government will also discuss how to move seven power projects and 6 transmission lines proposed by Nepal. After the joint mechanism meeting, energy minister Pun has working plan to visit China with an invitation of his Chinese counterpart in October. Minister Pun is also taking part in Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

BRI Can Promote Economic Activities And Trade In Himalayan Belt: Speaker Mahara
Sep 10, 2018
Sino-Nepalese Trade Plan Will improve Economic Connectivity: Chinese Media
Sep 10, 2018
Jot Talks Completed Its First Program In Nepal
Sep 10, 2018
Japan Hands Over Rice To Nepal
Sep 10, 2018
Police Arrests A Person Charge Of Raping Two Girls In Captive
Sep 10, 2018

More on Water and Energy

India To Export Additional Power To Bangladesh By News Desk 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
Nepal Welcomes FDI In Hydropower Development: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Think And Grow Workshop Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
WEST SETI Uncertain Course By A Correspondent 2 days, 8 hours ago
Pancheswoa Development Authority To Decide On Revised DPR By News Desk 3 days, 20 hours ago
Chinese Firm Pulls Out of Nepal’s $1.2 billion Hydropower Project By News Desk 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Refuges To Participate Military Drill In India After Sighing Pact With China: Indian Media By News Desk Sep 10, 2018
BRI Can Promote Economic Activities And Trade In Himalayan Belt: Speaker Mahara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Sino-Nepalese Trade Plan Will improve Economic Connectivity: Chinese Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Jot Talks Completed Its First Program In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Japan Hands Over Rice To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018
Police Arrests A Person Charge Of Raping Two Girls In Captive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75