Nepal-China Joint Energy Mechanism Meeting Fix For September 27

Nepal and China agree to hold the first meeting of Joint Energy Mechanism on September 27 and 28 in Kathmandu. According to a press release of Ministry, Chinese side has requested Nepal to send the agenda for the meeting.

Under the direction of Minister of Energy, Water Resources and irrigation Barsha Man Pun, Nepal summons the first meeting of Nepal China Joint Energy Mechanism.

Ministry of Energy has taken initiative to implement the agreement reached with China on energy. The date for the first meeting of Energy Committee has already fixed. During the visit of Prime Minister Oli to China, Nepal and China signed agreement on Energy Cooperation.

According to Press Coordinator of Ministry of Energy Roshan Khadka, a meeting headed by Minister Pun has already decided the agenda to be sent to China.

Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Pun and Chinese Energy Minister Nur Bekri signed the agreement to set up joint energy mechanism during the visit of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Under the agreement, both countries agreed to establish joint mechanism looking at the energy sector. Nepal has already constituted seven members mechanism under the chairmanship of Energy secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyaya.

The members of mechanism include joint secretary of energy division, Legal Division, joint secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General of Department of Electricity Development, Managing Director NEA and Senior Divisional Engineer Baburam Adhikary as member secretary.

During the meeting, both the delegation will discuss the issues like Nepal China Cross Border Transmission Line, Greed Connection and to identify the projects to construct jointly by the two countries. During the meeting, both the government will also discuss how to move seven power projects and 6 transmission lines proposed by Nepal. After the joint mechanism meeting, energy minister Pun has working plan to visit China with an invitation of his Chinese counterpart in October. Minister Pun is also taking part in Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in China.