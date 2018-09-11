ADB To Boost Disaster Resilience Of Quake-Damaged Schools In Nepal

More than 2,200 of the schools are so heavily damaged that pupils are limited to makeshift shelters without adequate facilities or services such as electricity, water, and sanitation

Sept. 11, 2018, 12:14 p.m.

The Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a loan and grant package totaling more than $160 million to improve schools’ resilience to disasters in three provinces of Nepal.

“The project will help the Government of Nepal meet a share of the financing gap to reconstruct schools heavily damaged by the devastating earthquake of 2015,” said ADB Country Director in Nepal Mukhtor Khamudkhanov. “The newly constructed schools will not only be earthquake resilient but also provide a safe learning environment for children with improved facilities and systems.”

Nepal faces not only weather-related hazards such as landslides, floods, and droughts, but also suffered at least four major earthquakes since 1980. Damage and losses from the 2015 earthquake amounted to more than 8,700 deaths, 22,300 injuries, 7,800 schools damaged, and 8 million people affected. Vulnerability is heightened by poor design, quality of construction, and maintenance, as well lack of expertise on how to withstand disasters.

The country faces a significant funding gap for reconstruction of schools following the quake. More than 2,200 of the schools are so heavily damaged that pupils are limited to makeshift shelters without adequate facilities or services such as electricity, water, and sanitation. Another 3,500 partially damaged schools are still in use but require work to shore up the buildings to protect against future quakes.

The project will help fill the funding gap to rehabilitate 174 heavily damaged schools that would improve the quality of school education, access to education, and school management.

Under the project, school buildings will be reconstructed to earthquake-resilient standards and equipped with science laboratories, information and communications technology rooms, libraries, water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities that are segregated. Off-grid and on-grid solar power systems will be installed in 130 of the targeted schools. The project will strengthen education management information systems by enhancing school building inventory, which will support in identifying vulnerable schools and prioritize disaster preparedness. It will also pilot an innovative approach to community-based retrofitting in three selected schools to create local institutions’ capacity to operate and adequately maintain schools using local funding.

The project complements the work of other ADB projects, including an Earthquake Emergency Assistance Project and Disaster Risk Reduction and Livelihood Restoration for Earthquake-Affected Communities Project, both approved in 2015, that are reconstructing 162 schools in Nepal. Both of these are due for completion in June 2019.

The total project cost is $198.86 million, for which ADB will provide a concessional loan of $148.86 million and a grant of $10 million. A cofinancing grant of $5 million will be administered by ADB from the Clean Energy Fund under the Clean Energy Financing Partnership Facility (funded by Australia, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom). This will cover the costs of designing and installing the solar power systems and address climate change mitigation. The government will meet the remaining cost of $35 million for the project, which is due for completion in September 2022.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region. In 2017, ADB operations totaled $32.2 billion, including $11.9 billion in cofinancing.

Courtesy: Asian Development Bank

News Desk

Nepalese Troops Receive UN Medal For Protecting South Sudanese
Sep 11, 2018
Silva Pushes Ronaldo-Less Portugal Past Italy In Nations League
Sep 11, 2018
Qatar Among 10 Most Open Visa Countries In The World
Sep 11, 2018
Nepal Refuges To Participate Military Drill In India After Sighing Pact With China: Indian Media
Sep 10, 2018
India To Export Additional Power To Bangladesh
Sep 10, 2018

More on National

NIJGADH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Displacing Asiatic Elephants By A Correspondent 2 days, 23 hours ago
MALAYSIA A Market Lost By A Correspondent 2 days, 23 hours ago
PATNA DIALOGUE Rivers, People, Policies By Keshab Poudel 3 days ago
NEW PENAL CODE Under Fire By A Correspondent 3 days, 7 hours ago
BIMSTEC SUMMIT New Regional Dialogue By A Correspondent 3 days, 7 hours ago
MODI’S FOURTH VISIT Establishing Intimacy By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over Mobile Clinic Car To Phul Kumari Mahato Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018
Property Worth of Over Rs. 50 Million Damaged In Thamel Fire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018
Two Women Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018
Two Killed In Motorcycle Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018
Nepalese Troops Receive UN Medal For Protecting South Sudanese By News Desk Sep 11, 2018
3 Die In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75