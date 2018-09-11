COAS General Thapa Inaugurates COAS Trophy

COAS General Thapa Inaugurates COAS Trophy

Sept. 11, 2018, 12:07 p.m.

COAS General Purna Chandra Thapa inaugurated Chief of Army Staff Trophy Sports Tournament amid a function. He also distributed prizes to the winners and runners of 400 meter Women race and 800 meter men race.

During the inaugural ceremony, fourteen participating teams staged march past wearing the dresses of various Nepalese culture, ethnic groups and region. Director Army Training and Doctrine Directorate Major General Dev Kumar Subedi delivered a welcome speech. Established in 2008 with an aim to hunt talented athletes for international tournament, COAS Trophy Sports Tournament has been immensely contributing to Nepal’s sports sector.

During the program secretary of Ministry of Education, former COAS, head of various security agencies, army generals and other officials were present.

COAS sports 2.jpg

