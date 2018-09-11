Foreign Minister Gyawali Shares Nepal’s Experience With Afghani Delegation

A delegation led by Dr. Habiba Sarabi, Senior Political Deputy to Afghanistan High Peace Council's Chairman had an interaction with Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation included members of Afghanistan's High Peace Council representing major mainstream parties, political factions and groups as well as representatives of the government agencies.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the interaction, foreign minister Gyawali highlighted the nature and background of the decade-long armed conflict in Nepal, the mechanisms that were created for the political transformation of the country, major achievements that were made through the peace process and the lessons learnt.

Mentioning about the peace process which was uniquely successful on the ground as it was nationally owned and home-grown, he underscored that the lesson learnt by Nepal would be the best reference to those countries that are suffering from internal conflicts and violence and trying to restore peace and stability.

The Afghan delegation is in Kathmandu to learn from Nepal's peace process in order to draw lessons for the peace process in Afghanistan.