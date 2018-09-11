Japan Hands Over Mobile Clinic Car To Phul Kumari Mahato Hospital

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo has handed over a mobile clinic car to the Phul Kumari Mahato Memorial Hospital located in Siraha District. Along with Ambassador Saigo, Dr. Upendra Mahato, Chairman of the Hospital, and Tadaharu Miyakoshi, a representative from Toy Factory, a Japanese company that supplied the mobile clinic cars, attended the ceremony.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Japan, the Project for the Provision of a Mobile Clinic Car to Phul Kumari Mahato Memorial Hospital in Siraha District is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The total grant assistance for the Center is USD 63,043 (NPR approximately 6.4 million).

The mobile clinic is a specialized car manufactured by Toy Factory and comes with basic medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment of patients. It can also be used for transporting patients, like an ambulance. The vehicle and parts are all made in Japan. Toy Factory, a Japanese van-type vehicle manufacturer, and Toy Factory International, a supplier of special purposed vehicles, will provide continuous technical assistance for the maintenance of the mobile clinic car.

The Phul Kumari Mahato Memorial Hospital is located in a small village called Karjanha and is the only medical facility in the area. It provides a wide range of medical services and focuses on treatment of local women and children, with minimum charge. The mobile clinic car will support the expansion of its services to cover four districts, Dhanusha, Siraha, Udayapur, and Sindhuli.

Dr. Mahato established the hospital to commemorate his mother, who could not be saved due to a lack of medical facilities in the area. The hospital aims to provide quality and accessible health care to one of the least developed regions in Nepal.

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute towards improving medical services and will help save lives of people living in remote areas of the country. The Embassy also believes the project can further enhance the bilateral relationship between Japan and Nepal,” said a press release.