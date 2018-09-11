Property Worth of Over Rs. 50 Million Damaged In Thamel Fire

Property Worth of Over Rs. 50 Million Damaged In Thamel Fire

Sept. 11, 2018, 2:03 p.m.

Property worth of over fifty million rupees lost when a fire broke out at a six-storey house of Suman Sthapit of Jyatha on Tuesday morning. A group of police, who were in patrolling, saw the fire at 3:45 AM.

fire-thamel.jpg

According to Deputy Superintendents of Police Dan Bahadur Malla,who heads Darbarmarg Police Area, said that exact worth of damage will be known only after the final reports. He said police has been collecting the list.

The reason behind the fire that broke out at the house of Sthapit was electric short circuit. The fire started from a trekking store at the ground floor and destroyed three floors.

The fire was brought under control with the help of police personnel backed by seven fire brigades after two hours.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Mobile Clinic Car To Phul Kumari Mahato Hospital
Sep 11, 2018
Two Women Raped
Sep 11, 2018
Two Killed In Motorcycle Accident
Sep 11, 2018
3 Die In Road Accident
Sep 11, 2018
COAS General Thapa Inaugurates COAS Trophy
Sep 11, 2018

More on News

Japan Hands Over Mobile Clinic Car To Phul Kumari Mahato Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Two Women Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours ago
Two Killed In Motorcycle Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nepalese Troops Receive UN Medal For Protecting South Sudanese By News Desk 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
3 Die In Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa And Ambassador Puri Discusses Mater of Mutual Interests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours ago

The Latest

ADB To Boost Disaster Resilience Of Quake-Damaged Schools In Nepal By News Desk Sep 11, 2018
COAS General Thapa Inaugurates COAS Trophy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2018
Silva Pushes Ronaldo-Less Portugal Past Italy In Nations League By News Desk Sep 11, 2018
Qatar Among 10 Most Open Visa Countries In The World By News Desk Sep 11, 2018
Nepal Refuges To Participate Military Drill In India After Sighing Pact With China: Indian Media By News Desk Sep 10, 2018
India To Export Additional Power To Bangladesh By News Desk Sep 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75