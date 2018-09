Two persons died in two different two motorcycle accidents in Siraha and Mahottari. According a news bulletin of Nepal Police, Thakai Mahato, 65, of Golbazar Municipality of Siraha died when a motorcycle hit him in Nipaniya Bazar of the municipality. Motorcycle driver, who was also injured in the accident, is admitted to hospital.

Similarly, Palti Devi Mukhiya, 50, died in a motorcycle accident. A passenger bus hit the motorcycle she was riding in Loharpatti Municipality of Mahotarri.