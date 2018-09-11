Two Women Raped

Two women are raped in Sarlahi and Kavrepalanchwok district. According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, two persons were on the charges of rapes in both the districts.

Bahajul Ansari, 25, is on the police custody in Sarlahi on the charges of raping 23 years old girl from Ishworpur Municipalilty-14. Area Police office of Keshargunj arrested Ansari following a complaint filed by girl’s family.

Police in Banepa arrested Bibek Khatri, 25, of Bethan – 2 of Ramechhap district on the charges raping a 40 years old woman in a hotel he was working. Victim filed the complaint against the boy.

According to the police further investigation is underway.