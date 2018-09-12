7 Killed In Five Road Accidents

Seven people killed in five different accidents occurred in two days in Bardia, Dang, and Nawalpararsi (West), Dhading and Morang.

According to a Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, two bicyclists died in an accident in Bansgadhi Municipality-9 Bardia. Bikram BK, 16, and Tirsana BK, 9, at the spot when a passenger bus hit the bicycle they were riding.

Keshar Bahadur Khadka, 45, of Tulsipur Municipality-3 died in a road accident Khairachwok of Tulsipur. A bus hit him while he was on the way to home. He died during the treatment in Ghorahi’s sub-regional Hospital.

Sagar Khatri, 40, a pedestrian, died in a road accident. A car hit Khatri, a resident of Sunwal Municipality, and died on the way to hospital. An unidentified vehicle killed a beggar in Dhading Dhunbeshi Municipalty-9.

In two separate accidents, two persons died in Morang District and six injured. Four persons injured and one died in Kanepokhari Rural Municipality when a car, which drove by Anil Agral, 32, of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1, collided with a bus. Lalita Agrawal, 55, of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan-1 died on the way to hospital and others were taken to hospital. Bus and bus driver is under police custody.

Ansu Agrawal, 30, a resident of Rangeli Municipality died when an Indian number plate truck hit the motorbike she is travelling. Motorcycle driver Manoj Agrwal, 38, and her daughter six years old Anisha Agrawal were admitted to Saptakoshi Hospital.