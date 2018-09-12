Afghan Delegation Meets Home Minister Thapa And Energy Minister Pun

Sept. 12, 2018, 7:43 p.m.

Home Mister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal said that Nepal’s Peace Process is a unique to the world community. Talking with the delegation from High Level Peace Council of Afghanistan, Minister Thapa new constitution promulgated following the peace process covers all cast, region, gender, community with inclusive character.

He said that the new constitution also guarantees representation of all the groups and it is an inclusive constitution. After promulgation of new constitution, Nepal is heading towards.” After political transition, Nepal is heading for economic progress.”

He also said that the peace process of Afghanistan is also exemplary for Nepal and congratulated for successive peace process in the country.

Under a leadership of vice chairperson of council and former minister Habiba Sarabi raised various questions regarding military integration, constitution writing and other issues.

Afghan Delegation Paid A Courtesy Call to Minister Pun

Delegation led by Habiba also paid a courtesy call on Minister Of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun. They delegation also asked minister Pun several question regarding the peace process in Nepal.

