Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Hits Assam, Tremors Felt In Jhapa And Biratnagar In Nepal

Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Hits Assam, Tremors Felt In Jhapa And Biratnagar In Nepal

Sept. 12, 2018, 1:47 p.m.

An earthquake today hit Assam and several other states in Northeast India including Nepal’s eastern cities including Jhapa and Biratnagar. Social media users in Biratnagar, Bhadrapur, Birtamod and eastern cities reported feeling the earthquake.

A strong earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit Assam and neighboring states in the north-east and eastern part of Nepal Today. According to social media users, the tremor was so strong that there lot of people came out of their houses in Birtamod and Kakadvita.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Bihar and six northern districts of West Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Alipirduar and Darjeeling. The shocks were felt as far away as in Jharkhan's Kishanganj, Sahebganj and Hazaribagh districts.

The earthquake stuck around 10:20 Indian Standard time this morning, at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the Central Seismological Observatory in Shillong. The epicenter of the earthquake was Sapatgram, near the Kokrajhar district in Assam, about 200 km west of Guwahati. The tremors lasted around 15 to 20 seconds and were felt across northeast India, in Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Dm3xQrxXoAEz_0B.jpg

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

News Desk

Nepali Women Celebrate Teej With Faith
Sep 12, 2018
Nepalese Troops Receive UN Medal For Protecting South Sudanese
Sep 11, 2018
ADB To Boost Disaster Resilience Of Quake-Damaged Schools In Nepal
Sep 11, 2018
Silva Pushes Ronaldo-Less Portugal Past Italy In Nations League
Sep 11, 2018
Qatar Among 10 Most Open Visa Countries In The World
Sep 11, 2018

More on News

Randy Berry Confirmed As Next Ambassador To Nepal By Newspapers 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
7 Killed In Five Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 18 minutes ago
Ten Years Girl Raped In Kanchanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
Nepal To Join Military Drill With China After Snubbing India: First Post By Newspapers 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Shares Nepal’s Experience With Afghani Delegation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 14 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Mobile Clinic Car To Phul Kumari Mahato Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Why The Nepali Communist Challenge To India Is Deadly By Brahma Chellaney Sep 12, 2018
Liberia President Makes Surprise Return Against Nigeria By Reuters Sep 12, 2018
How Regulatory The Electricity Regulatory Commission Could Be? By Anup Dahal Sep 12, 2018
Nepali Women Celebrate Teej With Faith By News Desk Sep 12, 2018
Energy Minister Pun Urges UAE To Invest In Nepal’s Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2018
Xi, Putin Meet As Russia Kicks Off Biggest Ever War Games By Newspapers Sep 11, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75