Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Hits Assam, Tremors Felt In Jhapa And Biratnagar In Nepal

An earthquake today hit Assam and several other states in Northeast India including Nepal’s eastern cities including Jhapa and Biratnagar. Social media users in Biratnagar, Bhadrapur, Birtamod and eastern cities reported feeling the earthquake.

A strong earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hit Assam and neighboring states in the north-east and eastern part of Nepal Today. According to social media users, the tremor was so strong that there lot of people came out of their houses in Birtamod and Kakadvita.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Bihar and six northern districts of West Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Alipirduar and Darjeeling. The shocks were felt as far away as in Jharkhan's Kishanganj, Sahebganj and Hazaribagh districts.

The earthquake stuck around 10:20 Indian Standard time this morning, at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the Central Seismological Observatory in Shillong. The epicenter of the earthquake was Sapatgram, near the Kokrajhar district in Assam, about 200 km west of Guwahati. The tremors lasted around 15 to 20 seconds and were felt across northeast India, in Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.