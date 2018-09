Two persons died in road accidents in Nawalparasi East and Morang in two different road accidents.

Roshan Tamang,19, of Susta Rural Municipality died in a motorcycle accident. As his motorbike crashed due to over speed he died at the sport. Similarly, a truck crushed helper while in reverse. Twenty years old Prajawal died after the truck hit him in reverse.

According to Nepal Police News Bulletin, further investigation is underway.