4 Die And 2 Missing In Landslide And Flood In Lamjung

4 Die And 2 Missing In Landslide And Flood In Lamjung

Sept. 13, 2018, 2:16 p.m.

Four persons died and two are missing in landslide and flood Lamjung. Four persons Marsyangdi Rural Municipality of Lamjung district and six persons injured. According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, a landslide washed out home of Tirupa Thapa burring him and his nine year old grandson. Other two were dead in the health post while under treatment. Four people were injured fleeing from the spot.

Similarly, Bishnu Maya Gurung, 4, when a falling stone hit her head while grazing her goats in the hill. Samir BK, 25, injured when he tried to rescue her. Bishnu Maya Gurung Died in the health post. However, BK’s condition is stable.

Two persons were swept away by the flood in Marsyangdi and police are yet to recover their bodies.

Nepal Police is launching search and rescue operation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Four People Electrocuted To Death In Four Different Districts
Sep 13, 2018
4 Die and 24 Injured In Road Accidents
Sep 13, 2018
Janakpur-Patna Bus Starts
Sep 12, 2018
Afghan Delegation Meets Home Minister Thapa And Energy Minister Pun
Sep 12, 2018
BRI Opens Economic Opportunities To Nepal
Sep 12, 2018

More on News

COAS General Thapa Paid Inspection Tour Of Eastern Army Command By News Desk 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Senior-most Justice Joshee Started Hearing In Supreme Court By News Desk 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Four People Electrocuted To Death In Four Different Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 1 minute ago
4 Die and 24 Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
LWF General Secretary Meets Minister For Women, Children And Senior Citizens By News Desk 21 hours, 5 minutes ago
Janakpur-Patna Bus Starts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 20 minutes ago

The Latest

Nepalese Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Across Nepal By News Desk Sep 13, 2018
Cancers 'Rising Around The World' By News Desk Sep 13, 2018
Back Pain Linked To Risky Behaviors In Teenagers Says Study By News Desk Sep 13, 2018
Hurricane Florence Evacuations Expand, With 'Disaster At Doorstep' By Reuters Sep 13, 2018
Afghan Delegation Meets Home Minister Thapa And Energy Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2018
BRI Opens Economic Opportunities To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75