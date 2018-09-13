4 Die And 2 Missing In Landslide And Flood In Lamjung

Four persons died and two are missing in landslide and flood Lamjung. Four persons Marsyangdi Rural Municipality of Lamjung district and six persons injured. According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police News Desk, a landslide washed out home of Tirupa Thapa burring him and his nine year old grandson. Other two were dead in the health post while under treatment. Four people were injured fleeing from the spot.

Similarly, Bishnu Maya Gurung, 4, when a falling stone hit her head while grazing her goats in the hill. Samir BK, 25, injured when he tried to rescue her. Bishnu Maya Gurung Died in the health post. However, BK’s condition is stable.

Two persons were swept away by the flood in Marsyangdi and police are yet to recover their bodies.

Nepal Police is launching search and rescue operation.