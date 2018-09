Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa paid an inspection visit to headquarter of Eastern Area Command in Sunsari District, 21 Division office in Jhapa and 18 No Division Office in Udayapur.

According to a press release issued by Nepal Army Public Relations and Information Directorate, COAS General Thapa inquired about the state army divisions and other issue. COAS General Thapa left On Tuesday in an inspection visit to No 2 Division Command Dhankuta.