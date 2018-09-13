Four People Electrocuted To Death In Four Different Districts

Four People Electrocuted To Death In Four Different Districts

Sept. 13, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Four people electrocuted to death in four different districts. Gaurab Kumal, 21, died in Bandipur Municipality-1 after electric shot. Kumal was maintaining the cable on the poll when he touched the electric wire and died on the way to hospital.

Kabil Dangi, 18, of Dang Tulsipur Sub-Municipaltiy-18 by an electric shot in a water pump. He was lifting the water from well through water pump. Forty five years old Ashok Gupta of Dhanusha Ganeshman Charnath Municipality-4 died in his shop when his fax board touched the electric poll. He died on the way to a hospital.

Fifty three years old Manmaya Chantal of Raghuganga Karn Rural Municipality died when electric poll collapsed near her cowshed. Due to electric shot, two cows and a calf also died.

