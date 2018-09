Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation of Nepal Raghubir Mahaseth and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri jointly flagged off a bus service between Kathmandu and Bodhgaya.

There will be a daily bus service between Kathmandu- Bodhgaya from 13 September.

Chief Minister of Bihar flagged off two new regular bus services for Bodhgaya-Kathmandu and Patna- Janakpur sectors. The bus service will operate on daily basis.