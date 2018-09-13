New French Ambassador Francois-Xavier Leger Presents His Credentials

The new French Ambassador to Nepal Francois-Xavier Leger presented his credentials to President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari today at an official ceremony organized at the Office of the President.

On the occasion, Ambassador LEGER said, “It is an honour for me to be the French Ambassador to Nepal at this stage where Nepal is on a path for economic development. I look forward to working with the Nepali government in taking Franco-Nepali relationship to a higher level and marking the upcoming 70th anniversary of Nepal-France diplomatic relationship with success.”

Brief biography of Ambassador Leger

Before arriving in Nepal, Ambassador LEGER was the Deputy Head of Central Services and Logistics (Building and Logistics) since September 2014 in Paris. He has served as a Minister Counselor in Tokyo from 2010 to 2014.

Ambassador LEGER is a career diplomat who began his diplomatic career in 1992. He has been decorated with a Knight of National Order of Merit and speaks English and Japanese.