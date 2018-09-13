Senior-most Justice Joshee Started Hearing In Supreme Court

Senior-most Justice Joshee Started Hearing In Supreme Court

Sept. 13, 2018, 12:49 p.m.

Chief Justice Om Prakash Mishra has given to cases to senior-most Justice of the Supreme Court Deepak Raj Joshee, who had gone on leave after being rejected by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee on August 3, returned to work. Joshee has started hearing a petition from today.

According to a list, Joshee is hearing one case in single bench and other in division bench.

Joshee did not assign any case yesterday because he was on leave. When PHC rejected Joshee for chief justice in August, some ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders had demanded Joshee’s resignation and had threatened to impeach him if he did not quit his job. They had argued that the PHC had raised question on Joshee’s competency in the rejection decision that barred him from working as a justice.

News Desk

