NEA Will Replace All Wooden Poll: MD Ghising

Sept. 14, 2018, 8:31 a.m.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising said that NEA is implementing to replace all the open electric line with underground cable. Addressing an interaction program, NEA MD Ghising said that NEA is also in the process to replace the current wooden polls with concrete to stop human casualty.

“We are working to connect President office and Central Secretariat regular supply so that these two higher offices do not have to face any power interruption in future,” said Ghising addressing a program organized by Communication Center report RSS.

News Desk

