Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar Prepare For The Ultimate Showdown "2.0"

2.0 is set to hit the screens on November 29 this year.

Sept. 14, 2018, 8:59 a.m.

The teaser of Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is out and it is everything one could have hoped from the sequel of the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. The teaser begins with a shot of a murder of crows descending upon the city and the next thing we know, the place has been taken over by flying cell phones. People are confused as a swirl of mobile phones create havoc. Rajinikanth’s Dr Vaseegaran suggests that they take out Chitti the Robot and make him their weapon in the battle against Akshay Kumar’s menacing Crow Man.

2-0-rajinikanth-akshay-kumar-everything-we-know-759.jpg

The next half of the trailer sees Akshay destroying the place and throwing his weight around in the fashion of a supervillain as Rajinikanth’s Chitti takes it upon himself to save the world from an impending disaster. The visuals are spectacular, especially that of the gigantic bird which is presumably being controlled by Crow Man aka Dr Richard. Akshay is barely there for a few seconds in the one-minute-long teaser, however, he doesn’t fail to leave a lasting impact. And what does one really say about Rajinikanth, that too a Rajinikanth returning in one of his most loved roles, except that the teaser is a perfect morning treat for his fans.

2.0 is the culmination of two years of production aided by more than 3000 technicians from around the world.

2.0 is set to hit the screens on November 29 this year.

114.jpg

Shankar had revealed earlier that 2.0 was not the extended version of Enthiran (2010). He remarked that the upcoming film has “a new format, a unique premise and a new message.” He described the film as a “socio-fantasy, sci-fi actioner” of international quality.

2.0 has been made with a massive budget that is pegged at more than Rs 540 crore. Initially, the filmmakers announced it as a Rs 350 crore project. And then the expenses went up to Rs 450 crore. Just a few days back, the producers revealed that the final output overshot the budget by another Rs 100 crore.

210.jpg

2.0 is India’s most expensive film to date and the second-costliest film in Asia. It is also India’s first film to be shot directly with 3D cameras. Usually, films are shot using 2D cameras and converted into 3D in the studios. In order to support the technology of the film, the makers have also planned to facilitate theatres across the country to upgrade themselves to 3D. In fact, the 3D version of the teaser is being screened in select 100 cinema halls across India.

47.jpg

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

NEA Will Replace All Wooden Poll: MD Ghising
Sep 14, 2018
Hindu Nepali Women Observe Rishi Panchami
Sep 14, 2018
COAS General Thapa Paid Inspection Tour Of Eastern Army Command
Sep 13, 2018
Nepalese Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Festival Across Nepal
Sep 13, 2018
Senior-most Justice Joshee Started Hearing In Supreme Court
Sep 13, 2018

More on Entertainment

What’s New In The Amitabh Bachchan Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Miffed With Reports Of Aishwarya Rai Opting out Of His Film By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Pictures From Bharat Is Going viral By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
'Crazy Rich Asians' Is No. 1 Movie In US By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Priyanka Chopra’s Rumored Boyfriend Nick Jonas Arrives In India, Is Engagement On The cards? By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
“I Will Send Katrina Kaif A Message To Start Liking My Pictures” Alia Bhatt By Agencies 4 weeks ago

The Latest

NEA Will Replace All Wooden Poll: MD Ghising By News Desk Sep 14, 2018
Hindu Nepali Women Observe Rishi Panchami By News Desk Sep 14, 2018
17 Years Old Girl Raped In Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2018
Kathmandu Bodhgaya Bus Service Starts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2018
Four New Ambassadors Presented Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2018
New French Ambassador Francois-Xavier Leger Presents His Credentials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75