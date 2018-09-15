British Embassy Awarded 8 Nepali Chevening Scholarships

The British Embassy announced the names of the winners of 2018/2019 Chevening Scholarships. This year 8 Nepali applicants were awarded the UK Government's prestigious Chevening scholarships. These scholarships will enable them to study for a one year Master’s degree at a university in the UK.

The successful candidates were Arjun Shrestha to study for an MSc in Language Sciences (with specialisation in Sign Language and Deaf Studies) at University College London, Kamal Gautam to study for an MSc in International Public Health (Sexual and Reproductive Health) at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and Kushal Gautam to study for an MSc in New and Renewable Energy at Durham University.

Similarly, Dr Najim Sekh to study for an MSc in Animal Nutrition at the University of Nottingham, Nirakar Thapa to study for an MSc in Remote Sensing and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) at Aberystwyth University and Pradeep Ghimire to study for an MScEcon in International Relations at Cardiff University.

Likewise, Pramod Rijal to study for an MSc in Economic Development and Policy Analysis at the University of Nottingham and Sudarshan Kunwar to study for an MSc in Sustainable Development at the University of Bradford.

According to a press release posted in British Embassy Face Book page, Chevening is a fully funded scholarships program which includes University tuition fee, a monthly stipend, travel costs to and from the UK, an arrival allowance, a homeward departure allowance, a thesis grant, a grant for study materials, a study travel allowance, the cost of one visa application and travel grant to attend Chevening events.

In the photo, attached: Chevening winners with Mr Gareth Bayley, Director for South Asia and Afghanistan at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, British Ambassador HE Richard Morris, and British Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Ms Alison McEwen.