Nepal-China Share Many Things Common: NCP Leader Prachanda

Chairperson of Nepal Communist Party and former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that his visit to China is aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. NCP chair Prachanda said Nepal and China share many things in common respecting each other sovereignty.

He is paying China visit just a week after his visit to India last week. Experts see the visit has a political meaning.

Speaking with the journalist at Tribhuwan International Airport, NCP leader Dahal said that his visit also paved the way to effectively implement agreements and understanding signed between the two countries. He also said that following his return, the process of party unification will complete. He claimed that integration will complete before Dashain.

