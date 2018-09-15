Nepal Has Thwarted India's Strategy To Form A Regional Alliance Excluding China And Pakistan: Sputnik

Nepal Has Thwarted India's Strategy To Form A Regional Alliance Excluding China And Pakistan: Sputnik

Sept. 15, 2018, 1:13 p.m.

Nepal’s decision to pull out of the joint BIMSTEC military drill in Pune couldn’t have come at a worse time for India with the Nepali Army set to participate in a 12-day-long joint military exercise with China from September 17 in Chengdu writes Sputnik.

According to Russian News Paper Sputnik, Nepal has thwarted India's strategy to form a regional alliance excluding China and Pakistan by holding a joint exercise with China snubbing the BIMSTEC joint military drill. It is considered a major diplomatic setback for India.

“China has a long history of military ties with Nepal. In fact, during the civil war, China helped King Gyanendra with military supplies. It is not new, just that now it is more open…. Recently, China has also helped Nepal build an academy to keep surveillance on people. China has its own imperative to protect its investments and citizens in Nepal, while Nepal wants to take advantage of China to increase its capabilities,” said Geeta Kochhar, professor of Chinese Studies in JNU and visiting scholar at Fudan University, China.

“I think India should not worry too much about these ties, but concentrate more on protecting its own borders from the illegal inflow of Nepalese in Indian territory that pose challenges to the stability of India and rise in human trafficking using India also a transit route. In fact, we should follow China's model of making stringent checkpoints on the India-Nepal border,” said Professor,” said Professor Kochhar in her interview to Sputnik.

Professor Kochhar said that India cannot stop Nepal's deeper engagement with China, but can limit its influence on India-Nepal relations. As a sovereign nation, Nepal may want to engage with China, but India needs to build its own capabilities and think what it wants from Nepal and what can be offered to Nepal in a more holistic manner. A piece-meal strategy is no future of India-Nepal relations.

News Desk

Popular Bollywood Actor Govinda In Kathmandu
Sep 15, 2018
Sugar Pills May Effectively Relieve Chronic Pain
Sep 14, 2018
Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar Prepare For The Ultimate Showdown "2.0"
Sep 14, 2018
NEA Will Replace All Wooden Poll: MD Ghising
Sep 14, 2018
Hindu Nepali Women Observe Rishi Panchami
Sep 14, 2018

More on News

Thousands Gathered At Rally Demanding 'Justice For Nirmala Panta' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call To COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 24 minutes ago
Nepal-China Share Many Things Common: NCP Leader Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Minister Gyawali To Participate In IAEA Conference Vienna By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
RCSC Kathmandu Organized A Clean Up Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepal Police Has To Work Carefully: IGP Khanal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 57 minutes ago

The Latest

Popular Bollywood Actor Govinda In Kathmandu By News Desk Sep 15, 2018
Sugar Pills May Effectively Relieve Chronic Pain By News Desk Sep 14, 2018
UNRCPD To Organise FMCT Expert Preparatory Workshop In Astana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2018
Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar Prepare For The Ultimate Showdown "2.0" By News Desk Sep 14, 2018
NEA Will Replace All Wooden Poll: MD Ghising By News Desk Sep 14, 2018
Hindu Nepali Women Observe Rishi Panchami By News Desk Sep 14, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75