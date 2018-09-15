RCSC Kathmandu Organized A Clean Up Campaign

Russian Center of Science and Culture (RCSC) in Kathmandu organized a campaign to clean up the territory of the Kamal Pokhari pond on 15th September 2018, on the occasion of “World Clean Up Day” with the slogan “Let’s Do it”.

They lifted huge volumes of wastes and dirt lying around the pond. Around 80 people participated in this campaign along with students from various colleges like Ambition College, Ratna Rajya Laxmi Campus, Jaya Multiple College and various local clubs of Kamalpokhari.

According to a press release issued by Russian Center of Science and Culture In Kathmandu, the campaign was within the framework of Russia’s "year of the volunteer and the volunteer".

The goal was to unite society, government, business and media in one team for effective cleaning of nature from landfills and preservation of sustainable cleanliness.