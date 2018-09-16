Home Ministry Suspended Five Police Officials In Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case

Home Ministry Suspended Five Police Officials In Nirmala Panta Rape And Murder Case

Sept. 16, 2018, 8:43 a.m.

Ministry of Home Affairs suspended five police officials including two Deputy Superintended of Police (DSP) for gross negligence in the investigation of rape and murder of 13 years old Nirmala Panta in Kanchanpur.

Those suspended officials include then spokesperson of Kanchanpur District Police Office Gyan Bahadur Sethi, CBI’s DSP Angur GC, two police inspectors Jagadish Bhatta and Yekendra Khadka and one Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police. Ram Singh Dhami.

Ministry has already suspended Superintendent of Police Dilliraj Bishta last week.The decision was taken following high level investigation committee presented its report to Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal.

News Desk

