Nepal’s alignment With China is temporary: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Sept. 17, 2018, 8:10 a.m.

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat claimed that Nepal’s arrangement with China is “a temporary thing” and said that neighboring countries like Nepal and Bhutan “have to be inclined towards India” because of the geographical proximity.

Rawat was speaking on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation- Field Training Military Exercise, also known as BIMSTEC-MILEX 18, that ended on 16 September.

Speaking on Nepal’s growing alignment with China, Rawat said, “Countries like Nepal and Bhutan have to be inclined to India because of geography. Geography favors inclination towards India and as far as alliance (with China) is concerned, it is a temporary thing.”Citing the example of Pakistan and the US, Rawat said that such ties were temporary and bound to change along with the scenario at the global level.“The best example of this is the relation between America and Pakistan. It is not the same as what it used to be 70 years ago.

Therefore, we need not be bothered about all these issues. We need to concentrate on how to keep our country strong," he said.While contingents of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan took part in the week-long military exercise, Nepal and Thailand skipped it and sent observers instead.

According to a report in Indian media Timesnews.com, Nepal’s Army Chief Purna Chandra Thapa earlier declined the Indian Army’s invitation to attend the conclave due to prior engagements, sources were quoted as saying. The newly appointed Army Chief was sworn in on September 9.

News Desk

