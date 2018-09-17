Six Killed In Road Accidents In Four Districts In Nepal

Sept. 17, 2018, 11:49 a.m.

Six persons has died in road accidents in Pyuthan,Chitwan, Sarlahi, Sunsari and Siraha districts reports Central Police News Section of Nepal Police.

Sampana Acharya, 9, son of Saraswarti Acharya of Puthan Municipality died in road accident in Kwadi. Tractor hit the child at the road. He died on the way to Nepalgunj Hospital.

Fifty years old unidentified died in Chitwan Bharatpur Metropolitan City. A bolero jeep hit him while he was walking at the road. He died at hospital. Driver and jeep is under the police custody.

Two persons died in a bus accident in Mahadev Pokhari of Sarlahi Chandranagar Rural Municpality-5. Nathuni Raya, 26, and Anju Mahato, 19, residents of Ishworpur Municipality died at the spot.

Pillion died and motorcycle driver seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Ghopali of Inaruwa Municipality-6 of sunsari. The motorcycle crashed when it went out of control. Motorcycle rider Sagar Pariyar, 21, is admitted to hospital and pillion Rajan Chaudhari, 16, of Ramdhuni Municipaltiy-1 died on spot.

Twenty one year’s Shanker Sharma, a resident of Golbajar Municipality-6 Itatar died when his motorcycle crashed failing to control it. According to Nepal Police, he died on the way to hospital.

