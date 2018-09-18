19 Years Old Girl Raped

Police arrested three people on the charge of raping 21 years old girl, a resident of Nagarjun Municipality-7 Hasan Tar. They lure the girl taking her to a Restaurant in Bhimdhunga and raped the girl.

Those arrested include Arjun Lama, 39, a resident of Raluka Devi Rural Municipality 9, Surya Rana, 33, a resident of Nagarjun Municipality-8 and Surya Rana, 40, a hotel owner of Bhimdhunga.

After receiving the report about her missing from Sychatar, a team of Area Police Office Kalimati found her in Rana’s Hotel in a search mission. Police is taking further investigation on the matter.