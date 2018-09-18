3 Killed And 3 Injured In Motorcycle Accidents

Sept. 18, 2018, 1:20 p.m.

4 persons died in four different accidents in Chitwan, Kailali, Saptari and Siraha districts. Out of four, three died in motorcycle accidents.

Motorcyclist Rawal Lama,20, Kakani died after his motorbike fell 200 meter to chumchola in Icchakamana Rural Municipality 3 because of out of control. He died on the way to hospital in Bharatpur.

Dudhnath Yadav, 19, died after a pickup vain hit his motorbike in Siraha Municiapltiy-1. According to a News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Ashok Jha, 35, motorcycle driver died after his motorcycle crashed in a road of Chinnamasta Rural Municipality-3.

Three other who were travelling in the motorbike were seriously injured. A pillion Satish Jha’s condition is serious and he was taken to Dharan. The motorcycle crashed after it went out of control.

Similarly, Kabiraj Joshi, 33, a resident of Godavari Municipality 4 died after a tractor overturned due to over speed.

