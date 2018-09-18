Foreign Minister Gyawali Holds A Meeting with EU’s Vice President

Foreign Minister Gyawali Holds A Meeting with EU’s Vice President

Sept. 18, 2018, 8:34 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali had a meeting with Ms. Federica Mogherini, Vice President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the latter’s office in Brussels today.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries reviewed the existing cooperation between Nepal and the European Union and discussed ways to enhance such cooperation in the days ahead. They deliberated on further promoting Nepal-EU ties in terms of trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people contacts, among others.

Minister Gyawali acknowledged the EU’s support and cooperation extended to Nepal in its development endeavours. He shared Ms. Mogherini the major priorities of the Government of Nepal and stressed the need to have an enhanced level of economic engagements between Nepal and the EU.

Ms. Mogherini commended Nepal for all the political achievements made thus far and assured Hon. Mr. Gyawali of the EU’s continued cooperation to Nepal. She stated that the EU would like to partner and collaborate with Nepal at all levels- bilateral, regional and global.

Discussion was also focused on working in a collaborative partnership at the forums such as the United Nations.

Minister Gyawali was accompanied by Head of Mission of Nepal to the EU Lok Bahadur Thapa, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ghanshyam Bhandari, and Counsellor/Deputy Chief of Mission at the Mission of Nepal to the EU in Brussels Sudhir Bhattarai.

According to a press release by Embassy of Nepal Brussels, from the EU side, Ms. Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia Pacific at the European External Action Service and EU Ambassador to Nepal Ms. Veronica Cody were among the officials present in the meeting.

