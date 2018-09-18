Kumari Bank’s Support To Teach For Nepal (TFN)

Kumari Bank Limited has provided a financial support of NPR 1.2 million to Teach for Nepal

Sept. 18, 2018, 8:48 a.m.

Kumari Bank Limited has provided a financial support of NPR 1.2 million to Teach for Nepal, as a gesture of encouragement and recognition of the latter’s noble undertakings in enhancing the educational standards of children of community and public schools in rural parts of Sindhupalchowk, Dang, Parsa, Lamjung, Lalitpur, and Dhanusa districts since its inception in 2013.

According to press release issued by Kumari Bank Ltd., under the TFN’s philanthropic activism, fellows from National and International universities are appointed to TFN’s concentration-areas as teachers of English, Maths, and Science for a period of 2 years, thereby doing their bit to enhance the quality of education in those rural areas. Their outreach program has now reached a strong team of 110 teachers imparting quality education to over 10,000 students.

Kumari Bank’s CEO, Surender Bhandari handed-over the cheque of NPR 1.2 million to TFN’s chairperson Reshu Aryal Dhungana, in presence of representatives from the both parties. The Bank has been religiously abiding by its Corporate Social Responsibility, through active involvement in a diverse range of activities focused in Health, Education, Environment, and Heritage sectors of our society. The Bank with its 90 points of representation and 71 ATMs has been providing swift, modern banking and financial services throughout the nation.

