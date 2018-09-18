Newly Appointed Executive Chair of Nepal Airlines Madan Kharel Takes Charge Of Office

Sept. 18, 2018, 12:21 p.m.

Newly appointed executive chairman of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) Madan Kharel said that his appointment is for the betterment of airline.

MD Kansakar welcomed new executive chairman and handed over his responsibility to him. In return, new executive chair Kharel also expressed that he needs support of MD to further expand Nepal Airlines in international market.

Both Kharel and Kansakar addressed jointly to the executive officers of Nepal Airlines Corporation expressing commitment to work betterment of Nepal Airlines.

“I will work together with Sugat Jee for the betterment of Nepal Airlines Corporation,” said Kharel assuming the office of executive chair.

“I fully support executive chair Kharel and follow his decision and direction to strengthen Nepal Airlines,” said Kansakar.

Acting director of Corporate Department Shalesh Kansakar said that the appointment of experienced person like Madan Kharel as new executive chairman is matter of pride for them.

Chairman of authorized Trade Union Subash Dangi, Employee union chairperson Tarini Dahal and Employee Association Chairperson Manoj Shah also welcomed new executive chair stressing the need to expand NAC.

The Cabinet meeting on September 15 appointed Madan Kharel as the executive chairman, leaving incumbent Managing Director Sugat Ratna Kansakar as a ceremonial CEO.

NAc 2.jpg

