Primetime Emmy Awards 2018: Charlie Brooker Among Winners

Claire Foy, Charlie Brooker and Thandie Newton are among the British winners at the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The ceremony is currently taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Foy took home the best actress in a drama series for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

"I had the most extraordinary two and a half years of my life," Foy said of her time working on the Netflix series during her acceptance speech.

"I was given a role I never thought I would ever get a chance to play, and I met people who I will love for ever and ever.

"And the show goes on, which makes me so proud. So I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation, and I also dedicate this to Matt Smith."

Olivia Colman is due to take over the role from Foy as the show enters its third season.

Newton was awarded best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in Westworld.

"I don't even believe in God but I'm going to thank her tonight," the actress said as she took to the stage to collect her trophy.

Charlie Brooker, the British creator of Black Mirror and his co-writer William Bridges won best writing for a limited series.

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, star of The Americans, also picked up the prize for best leading actor in a drama series.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is one of the night's biggest winner so far - adding four trophies to the four it won last week at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The series took home best writing, directing, lead actress and supporting actress in the comedy categories.

Henry Winkler won his first Emmy - supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in Barry - 42 years after he was first nominated for playing The Fonz in Happy Days.

"Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, 'if you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you,' and tonight I got to clear the table," he said in his acceptance speech.

Jeff Daniels took home the prize for best supporting actor in a limited series or a television movie for his role in Netflix's Godless - described as a feminist western.

In addition to his family and co-workers, Daniels thanked the streaming service for "letting artists be artists".

He added: "Little tip for you young actors - when they call and say 'Can you ride a horse?' don't lie. You will find on day one that you're in the Kentucky Derby."

Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon kicked off the ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

"We're celebrating the fact that this year's Emmy Awards has the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history," Thompson said.

"One step closer to a black Sheldon," he joked - referring to The Big Bang Theory's most famous character.

The pair then embarked on a parody song called We Solved It - suggesting the Emmys had single-handedly fixed Hollywood's lack of diversity - which featured cameo appearances from Sandra Oh and John Legend.

Ceremony hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che then took to the stage - referencing the fact that streaming service Netflix received the most nods this year in their opening monologue.

"NBC has the most nominations of any broadcast network," Che said, adding: "Which is kind of like being the sexiest person on life support".

Game of Thrones leads this year's nominations with 22, while Saturday Night Live and The Handmaid's Tale follow with 21 apiece.

Because the Emmys have a total of 122 categories, the less high profile awards were given out last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys.

