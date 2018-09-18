Russian Military Plane Vanishes From Radar Off Syria

Russian Military Plane Vanishes From Radar Off Syria

Sept. 18, 2018, 12:11 p.m.

A Russian military aircraft with 14 people on board has disappeared from radar after flying over Syria, Russia's defence ministry says.

"Connection has been lost with the crew of a Russian Il-20 plane over the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry said.

Contact was lost at about 23:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Monday, it added.

Russia began military strikes in Syria in 2015 after a request from President Bashar al-Assad, who has stayed in power despite seven years of civil war.

The conflict has so far killed more than 350,000 people.

The incident on Monday reportedly occurred about 35km (22 miles) from the Syrian coast as the Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft was returning to Russia's Hmeimim airbase near the north-western city of Latakia.

"The trace of the Il-20 on flight control radars disappeared during an attack by four Israeli F-16 jets on Syrian facilities in Latakia province," Russia's Tass news agency reported.

"At the same time Russian air control radar systems detected rocket launches from the French frigate Auvergne, which was located in that region."

The fate of the aircraft and those on board is not yet known. A search and rescue operation is under way, co-ordinated through personnel located at the Hmeimim base, the ministry added.

A French military spokesman told AFP news agency: "The French army denies any involvement in this attack."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military refused to comment on reports its planes targeted facilities in the Latakia area on Monday, saying: "We don't comment on foreign reports."

A US Pentagon spokesman said: "The missiles were not fired by the US military and we have nothing further at this time."

However, an unnamed US official said Washington believed the plane was accidentally shot down with anti-aircraft artillery by the Syrian government.

The Syrian government has not yet commented on the incident.

Hmeimim is Russia's main base for air strikes on rebel groups in Syria - strikes that have enabled President Assad's forces to recover much lost ground in the .

Last year Russia said it had increased security at Hmeimim in response to a foiled drone attack on the base just days after reports that rebel shelling had damaged several planes.

Earlier on Monday Russia and Turkey agreed to create a demilitarised buffer zone in Syria's Idlib province to separate government forces from rebel fighters based there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be 15km to 25km (9-15 miles) wide and come into force by 15 October.

Courtesy: BBC News

News Desk

Primetime Emmy Awards 2018: Charlie Brooker Among Winners
Sep 18, 2018
Chelsea Star Watches Match At Fan's House
Sep 18, 2018
US Imposes New Tariffs On $200Bn Of Chinese Goods
Sep 18, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo Relieved To Score First Goals At Juventus
Sep 17, 2018
Nepal’s alignment With China is temporary: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
Sep 17, 2018

More on International

US Imposes New Tariffs On $200Bn Of Chinese Goods By News Desk 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
Typhoon Mangkhut Smashes Into China After Cutting Deadly Path Through The Philippines By News Desk 1 day, 10 hours ago
Tropical Strom Florence Kills 12 And Flooding Is Going To Get Worse By News Desk 2 days, 10 hours ago
Hurricane Florence Evacuations Expand, With 'Disaster At Doorstep' By Reuters 5 days, 9 hours ago
Xi, Putin Meet As Russia Kicks Off Biggest Ever War Games By Newspapers 6 days, 20 hours ago
Qatar Among 10 Most Open Visa Countries In The World By News Desk 1 week ago

The Latest

19 Years Old Girl Raped By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2018
3 Killed And 3 Injured In Motorcycle Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2018
Nepal’s Vulnerable Investors Benefit From Hydro Power Local Shares By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2018
5 South Asian Countries Agree To Curb Himalayan Glaciers Melting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2018
3 Die And 8 Injure In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2018
Newly Appointed Executive Chair of Nepal Airlines Madan Kharel Takes Charge Of Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75