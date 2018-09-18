Vice President Pun To Visit China

Vice President of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun is visiting the People’s Republic of China from September 19, 2018 leading a delegation to attend the 17th Western China International Fair in Chengdu, the Capital City of Sichuan Province.

Vice President will be accompanied by his spouse Hastmali Pun. Other accompanying members are Jivan Acharya, Advisor to Vice President Ram Kumar Acharya, Secretary at Office of the Vice President, Ambassador of Nepal to China, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, Vice President is scheduled to address at the opening ceremony of the 17th Western China International Fair on September 20 and also deliver a keynote speech on the same day in the Belt and Road Cooperation Development Conference on Business Community of Shared Future.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vice President will also meet the senior Chinese leaders in Chengdu. He is also scheduled to visit Yibin city and Lizhuang Ancient Town of Sichuan Province. Vice President will return home on 24 September 2018.