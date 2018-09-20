4 Die After Drowning In Different Rivers

Sept. 20, 2018, 1:16 p.m.

Four people died in four different districts after drowning in the rivers in Bardia, Dhading, Dailekh and Nawalparasi (Susta East). According to a Nepal Police News Bulletin, Nisa Sunar, 13, a resident of Bardia Bansgadhi Municipality 3, died after drowning in nearby river. The river swept away her during bathing. Police found her body 200 meter below the rivers.

Bishnu Raj Singh Thakuri, 47, a resident of Nilkanth Municipality -4 drowning in Trishuli River. Karan BK, 35, a resident of Dungeshwor Rural Municipality-6 of Dungrighat died drowning in Lohore River.Tej Bahadur Bogati, 58, resident of Debchuli Municipality 1, east Susta died after drowning in nearby pond.

