4 Killed And 2 Injured In Motorcycle Accidents

Sept. 20, 2018, 12:34 p.m.

Four people have died and two injured in four different motorcycle accidents occurred in Dang, Dolkha, Baglung and Dhading districts. According to a news bulletin published by Nepal Police, Suresh Thakur, 35, a resident of Durga Bhawani Rural Municipality-5, died in a motorcycle accident in Chaupati of Gorahi sub-municipality ward 3.

The pillion Bablu Sharma, 30, a resident of Utter Pradesh India, was admitted to hospital.

The motor cycle fall almost 100 meter from the hill. According to report, the over speed was cause of the accident.

Kalyan Bikram Khadka, 51, a resident of Gaurishanker Rural Municipality died in a motorcycle accident in Tinkhush. He died in Charikot hospital.

Krishna Kanel, 32, a resident of Kathekhola Rural Municipality, died after his motorcycle hit the house in Baglung Municipality-2 Rudre Piple. The motorcycle is reportedly in over speed.

Anil Lama, 18, a resident of Dhunbeshi Municipality, died after a motorcycle he was travelling crashed in Thakre Rural Municipality-7 Dube Khola. According to Nepal Police, motorcycle driver Suman Shrestha, 19, a resident of same village, is under growing a treatment in Trauma Center in Kathmandu.

