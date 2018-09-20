Pogba Scores Two As Manchester United Ease To Win Over Young Boys

Sept. 20, 2018, 8:29 a.m.

Paul Pogba scored twice as Manchester United opened their Champions League Group H campaign with a comfortable win over Young Boys in Bern.

Linking with Brazilian Fred, Pogba was inventive and precise for his first goal, checking on to his left foot and finding the top left corner from 18 yards.

The France midfielder then doubled his tally with a penalty after home defender Kevin Mbabu was judged to have handled Luke Shaw's cross.

Anthony Martial, recalled at the expense of Alexis Sanchez, added the gloss midway through the second period with a strike that deflected past Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos.

Until Pogba's intervention, the hosts had enjoyed the better of the play as Jose Mourinho's side struggled for fluency on the Swiss side's artificial pitch.

Buoyed by the constant singing and drumming of their passionate supporters, Young Boys' former Paris St-Germain forward Guillaume Hoarau headed wide early on.

And United goalkeeper David de Gea also impressively tipped efforts from Mohamed Ali Camara and Christian Fassnacht over the bar.

Yet the visitors, who had earlier clipped the post through Marcus Rashford, settled after Pogba's contribution.

Courtesy: BBC News

News Desk

