Vice President Pun and Chinese Officials Discuss Matter of Mutual Interests

Sept. 20, 2018, 8:16 a.m.

Vice-Premier of the People’s Republic of China Hu Chunhua called on the Vice-President of Nepal Nanda Bahadur Pun in Chengdu this evening.

Several matters pertaining to bilateral relations, including enhancing Nepal-China connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative, co-operation in the development of railways, the implementation of the Transit Transport Agreement, and reducing the rising gap in bilateral trade by promoting Nepal’s exports to China and facilitating Chinese investments in Nepal, figured during the meeting.

The Governor of Sichuan Province Yin Li hosted a banquet in honor of the Vice-President earlier this evening.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of Nepal Beijing, vice-President arrived in Chengdu to participate in the 17th Western China International Fair. The Vice-President of Nepal was received upon his arrival at the Chengdu International Airport by senior officials of the People’s Republic of China and the Sichuan People’s Government.

