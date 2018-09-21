Arsenal Thrash Vorskla Poltava To Extend Winning Run To Four Games

Sept. 21, 2018, 8:26 a.m.

Arsenal's superb form continued into the Europa League as they thrashed Ukrainian side Vorksla Poltava 4-2.

A double from Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeng and goals from Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil eased them to victory at the Emirates Stadium.

A slow start from Arsenal brought very few chances, with Mohamed Elneny's first touch from twelve yards escaping him in their first sight of goal with over 20 minutes already played.

The home side continued to be frustrated by Vorskla's stubborn defending, with Alex Iwobi's wayward shot from 20 yards a few minutes later summing up their fortunes of the opening exchanges.

However, Arsenal's patience was rewarded after half an hour, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan stealing possession deep in his own half and picking out Iwobi on the counter, who was able to cross for Aubameyang to tap in on his European debut for the club.

Lucas Torreira, on his first start for the club, nearly added a second before the break, but his free kick went just wide of Bohdan Shust's goal.

Arsenal-4-2-Vorskla-Poltava-1.jpg

Aubameyang went one closer, with his curling effort from range striking the Vorskla post, before Mkhitaryan forced Shust into a save.

Arsenal doubled their lead just three minutes after the interval, as Danny Welbeck headed home Mkhitaryan's cross.

Welbeck nearly added another instantaneously, but was unable to get solid contact on Aubameyang's low ball to the far post.

It was not long until they found a third though, as Aubameyang bagged his brace with a driven finish from twenty yards.

Unai Emery, in search of his fourth Europa League title, handed 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe his professional debut for the last 20 minutes with Arsenal in cruise control.

Arsenal-4-2-Vorskla-Poltava-2.jpg

Fellow substitute Ozil added a fourth for Arsenal, calmly tapping Stephan Lichtsteiner's looping cross into the net.

Vorskla managed to score soon after, as captain Volodymyr Chesnakov fired into the roof of the net, ensuring debutant Bernd Leno was unable to keep a clean sheet.

They managed to grab a second with the final kick of the game, with Vyacheslav Sharpar scoring an almost identical goal.

Courtesy: Sony ESPN

News Desk

