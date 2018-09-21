Facebook To Drop On-Site Support For Political Campaigns

The company and other major online ad sellers including Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc have long offered free dedicated assistance to strengthen relationships with top advertisers such as presidential campaigns.

Sept. 21, 2018, 1:32 p.m.

Facebook Inc said on Thursday that it would no longer dispatch employees to the offices of political campaigns to offer support ahead of elections, as it did with US President Donald Trump in the 2016 race.

The company and other major online ad sellers including Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc have long offered free dedicated assistance to strengthen relationships with top advertisers such as presidential campaigns.

Brad Parscale, who was Trump’s online ads chief in 2016, last year called on-site “embeds” from Facebook crucial to the candidate’s victory. Facebook has said that Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton was offered identical help, but she accepted a different level than Trump.

Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests to comment on whether they also would pull back support. Facebook said it could offer assistance to more candidates globally by focusing on offering support through an online portal instead of in person. It said that political organizations still would be able to contact employees to receive basic training on using Facebook or for assistance on getting ads approved.

Bloomberg first reported the new approach.

Facebook, Twitter, and Google served as “quasi-digital consultants” to U.S. election campaigns in 2016, researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Utah found in a paper published a year ago.

The companies helped campaigns navigate their services’ ad systems and “actively” shaped campaign communication by suggesting what types of messages to direct to whom, the researchers stated. Facebook’s involvement with Trump’s campaign drew scrutiny from US lawmakers after the company found its user data had separately been misused by political data firm Cambridge Analytica, which consulted for the Trump campaign.

In written testimony to US lawmakers in June, Facebook said its employees had not spotted any misuse “in the course of their interactions with Cambridge Analytica” during the election.

Reuters

Kim Jong Un Wants Another Trump Summit
Sep 21, 2018
Juventus Show Usual Grit After Ronaldo Red Card
Sep 20, 2018
Messi The Champions League Hat-Trick King
Sep 19, 2018
Manchester United Set Up 2-1 Win Over Watford
Sep 16, 2018
Hurricane Florence Evacuations Expand, With 'Disaster At Doorstep'
Sep 13, 2018

More on International

India And Pakistan Foreign Ministers Meeting In New York Terrific News By News Desk 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un Wants Another Trump Summit By Reuters 6 hours, 7 minutes ago
North And South Korean Leaders Sign Joint Agreement On Denuclearisation By Newspapers 1 day ago
Russian Military Plane Vanishes From Radar Off Syria By News Desk 3 days, 2 hours ago
US Imposes New Tariffs On $200Bn Of Chinese Goods By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
Typhoon Mangkhut Smashes Into China After Cutting Deadly Path Through The Philippines By News Desk 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

4 Killed And 1 Injured By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 21, 2018
Manto Movie Review By News Desk Sep 21, 2018
Arsenal Thrash Vorskla Poltava To Extend Winning Run To Four Games By News Desk Sep 21, 2018
PM Oli To Lead Nepali Delegation To The 73rd Session Of UNGA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
RCSC Organizes Photo Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018
CBS And UNICEF Sign Agreement To Conduct Sixth Round MICS In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 20, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75