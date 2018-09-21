Fuel Stock Is Declining: NOC

As transporters’ protest has seen no solution immediately, it will like to affect the fuel supply and a number of fuel pumps remained shut and serpentine queues could be seen at refilling stations in Kathmandu Valley.

Sept. 21, 2018, 4:19 p.m.

With the fuel stock declining, Nepal Oil Corporation has directed all the petrol pumps in Kathmandu Valley to distribute the Petroleum products on the basis of quota.

As transporters' protest has seen no solution immediately, it will like to affect the fuel supply and a number of fuel pumps remained shut and serpentine queues could be seen at refilling stations in Kathmandu Valley.

Facing shortage of petroleum products with fuel tanker operators started halting fuel supply, NOC has issued direction to petrol pump to provide 5 liter petrol for motorbike, 15 liter for private cars. Similarly, it directs to provide 50 liter diesels for short route bus and 100 liter for long route bus.

NOC also directed to give high priority to ambulances, school bus and government vehicles. Tankers drivers are also on strike expressing solidarity with the protest called by transporters against transport-related provisions in the recently enacted Criminal Code.

They have been staging protest since Tuesday against provisions in the penal code, including 10-year imprisonment for accidents and life imprisonment for causing death. According to The Kathmandu Post, new amendments to the Act make drivers largely accountable for accidents. Drivers and transport associations are protesting against the amendments.

The Himalayan Times reported that Nepal Oil Corporation has limited stock of fuel — 45,000 kiloliters of petrol and diesel, which is sufficient to address the demand for less than a week.

The countrywide indefinite strike called by drivers protesting against the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicle and Transport Management Act has paralyses the country.

