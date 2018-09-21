Government And Drivers Signed Agreement To End Protest

With the government agreed to address their demand, the agitating transport drivers have called off their protest programs. Government and driver‘s association signed an eight-point agreement and atje government agreed to amend provisions of the penal code.

After this agreement, the ongoing fuel supply crisis is now expected to end following the agreement. Fuel stations across the country had been facing shortage of petroleum products since fuel tanker operators started halting fuel supply, expressing solidarity with the protest initiated by transporters against a few transport-related provisions in the recently enacted Criminal Code.