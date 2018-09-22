From Weight Loss To Fighting Cold: Here’s Why You Should Add Green Chillies To Your Diet

Apart from improving your immunity and general fitness, the chemical compounds present in them not only control diabetes but also regulate bleeding when injured.

Sept. 22, 2018, 8:32 a.m.

Are you someone who loves to spice up their food with green chillies? If you belong to this tribe, there is one more reason (or excuse) for you to add chillies to your food. Apart from improving your immunity and general fitness, the chemical compounds present in them not only control diabetes but also regulate bleeding when injured.

Here are some benefits of adding green chillies to your diet.

Weight loss

We should begin with the ultimate benefit – green chillies are rich in antioxidants and have zero calories. In fact, they speed up one’s metabolism as much as 50 per cent for up to three hours after eating, thus helping in weight loss.

Regulates mood

Consumption of green chillies releases chemicals called endorphins. These chemicals boost the enzymes that regulate our mood swings.

Controls blood sugar

For those suffering from diabetes, green chillies are highly recommended. The compounds in these chillies are great when it comes to balancing blood sugar levels.

green-chillies2.jpg

Stops bleeding

In case you get injured or bleed a lot, it might be a good idea to consume something spicy that has the goodness of green chillies. The chillies being rich in Vitamin K helps in blood clotting.

Supports the cardiovascular system

Green chillies have a high amount of an antioxidant called beta-carotene that supports the cardiovascular system. If you want your heart to run fine, it is suggested you start adding a dash of green chillies to your diet.

Strengthens bones

Green chillies are known to contain a high amount of vitamin A. That being said, not only do they help in strengthening bones, but also help in getting healthier teeth.

Helps to fight cold and sinus

Capsaicin in green chillies has a stimulating effect on the mucous membranes of the nose and sinuses. This helps in combating common cold or sinus infections.

Ready to add in a green chilly or two in your food to reap its benefit?

Courtesy: The Indian Express

News Desk

'Toilet Paper' Celebration 'Inexcusable'
Sep 22, 2018
With Erection Of Linga, Indra Jatra Festival Formally Begins
Sep 21, 2018
Fuel Stock Is Declining: NOC
Sep 21, 2018
Nepalese Mission Celebrates National Day In Geneva
Sep 21, 2018
Manto Movie Review
Sep 21, 2018

More on Health

Anti-Inflammatory Diet That Includes Coffee, Chocolate, And Wine, Can Add Years To Your Life By News Desk 2 days, 2 hours ago
Giving Toddlers Calpol, Paracetamol May Increase Risk Of Developing Asthma By News Desk 3 days, 2 hours ago
Sugar Pills May Effectively Relieve Chronic Pain By News Desk 1 week ago
Cancers 'Rising Around The World' By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago
Back Pain Linked To Risky Behaviors In Teenagers Says Study By News Desk 1 week, 2 days ago
South-East Asian Countries Health Minister Agree To Intensify Efforts to Control Dengue and Control Malaria By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

INVESTMENT IN HYDROPOWER Boon For The Vulnerable By A Correspondent Sep 22, 2018
About Us And Others By Dr. Tilak Rawal Sep 22, 2018
BIMSTEC Or Hatti Ayo, Hatti Ayo Fussa By Hemang Dixit Sep 22, 2018
Border-Free World By Deepak Raj Joshi Sep 22, 2018
Monkey Business! By Greta Rana Sep 22, 2018
Are We Fighting Rape Incorrectly? By Aditi Aryal Sep 22, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75