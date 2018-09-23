Nepal-India Fifth Boundary Group Meeting Concludes

The 5th meeting of Nepal-India Boundary Working Group (BWG) concluded in Kathmandu.

Sept. 23, 2018, 1:23 p.m.

Extensive discussion was held during the three-day meeting on various matters relating to ongoing Nepal-India boundary work. The meeting reviewed the outcome of the 4th meeting of BWG held in Dehradun, India in 2017 and observed that the guidelines issued by it have been properly followed. It agreed to finalize the work schedule for the remaining field seasons.

The possibility of using high resolution satellite images in boundary survey work besides the technologies being currently used would be explored. While agreeing on continuing the task of mapping No man's land encroachment and cross-border occupation as done in previous field seasons, it decided to make necessary correspondence to respective authorities to maintain and comply the earlier decisions made between the two sides regarding maintaining the status quo in the cultivation of land until a solution is reached between the two Governments.

The Nepali delegation to the meeting was led by Ganesh Prasad Bhatta, Director General, Department of Survey and the Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen Girish Kumar VSM, Surveyor General of India.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BWG is a joint body constituted by the Governments of Nepal and India in 2014 to carryout works in the fields of construction, restoration and repair of boundary pillars including clearance of 'No-man's land' and other technical tasks.

