Rastrakavi Ghimire Celebrates 100th Birthday

“I am happy and satisfy with my life,” said Ghimire.

Sept. 23, 2018, 12:26 p.m.

Rastrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire celebrated his 100th birth anniversary yesterday. The President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended birthday wishes to Rastrakavi by visiting his residence at Lainchaur.

On the occasion, President Bhandari wished for good health, long life and creative life of the Rastrakavi. Former chancellor of Nepal Academy, Ghimire is one of the popular figure of Nepal.

Number of people visited home of Rastrakavi to wish him good health. Renowned laureate with more than hundred poems and songs, Ghimire said that he does not have anything to regret in his life. “I am happy and satisfy with my life,” said Ghimire.

Not only poet Ghimire, 100th birthday is a truly wonderful milestone that calls for a special celebration.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

