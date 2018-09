Two people have died in two different accidents in Nawalparasi east and Kanchanpur district.

According to a news bulletin of Nepal Police, Krishna Sunari, 35, a driver, died after his car overturned in Hupsikot Rural Municipality-4 of Bhaisighat. The bolero jeep felt almost 25 meter from the road. Mekha Bahadur Marsangi, 25, a helper of the jeep sustained serious injury and he was admitted to Bharatpur Medical College for further treatment.