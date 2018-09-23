UNRCPD Celebrates A Decade In Nepal

Joint secretary and spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Nepal gives high priority to United Nations Regional Center for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and pacific Operation in Nepal (UNRCPD).

Sending his written message to UNRCPD on the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of the United Nations Regional Center for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific Operation in Nepal, Joint secretary Poudel said that opening UNRCPD in Nepal is a matter of pride as Nepal has gone through a long conflict ending in a peace process. “This will be learning exercises for all,” said Poudel.

Director of the Regional Centre Yoriy Kryvonos said that they have conducted series of activities in promoting peace in the region. The office also organized different activities to share he experiences in Peace Process.

Attended by UN’s high officials, senior government officials and Kathmdu based foreign head of diplomatic mission, Former Nepalese ambassador to France Mohan Krishna Shrestha also highlighted the importance of the UNRCPD for Nepal.