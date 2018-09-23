Yubaraj Ghimire Receives Gopal Das Journalism Award

Editor of multimedia Deshsanchar.com Yubaraj Ghimire has been awarded with Gopal Das Journalism Award. President Bidya Devi Bhandari handed over the award to Ghimire amidst a program organized to mark the 49th anniversary of the Press Council Nepal.

Having more than two and half decade in journalism, Ghimire was also editor of The Kathmandu Post, Kantipur and Annapurna Post. He also launched a weekly magazine Samaya.

Before coming to Nepal Ghimire also worked in different reputed newspapers of India and worked short time in BBC-Nepali service in London.

He bagged an award and a prize of Rs 100,000 in cash. Likewise, journalist Raj Bahadur Gurung of Kaski was also honored with this year’s Press Council Suredra Bahadur Basnet Journalism Award. The award carries a purse of Rs 100,500.

Similarly, the Press Council Code of Conduct Award has been given away to Hamro FM Dolakha. It bags the award worth amounting to Rs 50,000. Journalist Brij Kumar Yadav from Dhanusha is to be honoured with Press Council Active Journalism Award bagging Rs 30,000.